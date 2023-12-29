GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The license of a local construction company will remain suspended after it failed to pay back thousands of dollars in fines and restitution following a settlement that was reached with the state in November, according to the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

Bay to Bay Building Concepts and its corporate officer Jerold Saeman were ordered to pay a $10,000 fine to the state and $109,391 in restitution to a list of homeowners within 30 days after the settlement was approved by the Michigan Residential Builders’ and Maintenance and Alterations Contractors’ Board. The court also issued a six-month extension to the license suspension, according to state documents.

LARA told News 8 that Bay to Bay and Saeman have not made any payments since the order was signed on Nov. 7, 2023. Because the company and Saeman have failed to make payments, LARA said the licenses will remain suspended.

“Noncompliance with orders and or repeat violations of the laws or rules may result in additional regulatory actions.” LARA spokesperson Jeff Wattrick said.

In July, LARA suspended the licenses of Bay to Bay Building Concepts and Saeman after an investigation into more than a dozen complaints filed with the state. Clients claimed the company failed to complete jobs despite taking money and in some cases kept money and never began any work.

Several clients who spoke with News 8 told said that Saeman and his company took thousands of dollars from them.

Asked if the state was looking into reports of Bay to Bay Building Concepts and Saeman still doing business despite the suspended licenses, LARA said it could not comment on an ongoing investigation.

LARA told News 8 that engaging in regulated activity without a license may also be referred for “criminal investigation.”

Bay to Bay did not immediately reply to messages left by News 8 on Friday seeking comment.