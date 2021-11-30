Local choir to perform at Pearl Harbor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A popular West Michigan singing group is headed to Hawaii later this week to perform at Pearl Harbor.

The Grand Rapids chapter of the Sweet Adelines Chorus is one of only 10 choral groups invited to sing at the 80th anniversary commemoration concert series.

Director Denise VanDyken and member Colleen Pierson both say this is the opportunity of a lifetime.

“Excited doesn’t even begin to express how wonderful this feels. It’s such a thrill,” VanDyken said.

The group plans to sing about 15 songs during their trip, which will include several concerts. One song, called the Armed Forces Medley, is a tribute to all the branches of the military and is their way of honoring veterans.

The Grand Rapids chapter of the Sweet Adelines chorus has been together for 70 years and is made up of about 60 women. They plan to hold a special concert in Grand Rapids next year to mark their seven decades together.