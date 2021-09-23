Local chefs teaming up with Degage Ministries to help homelessness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Five local chefs are coming together during an event in October to help tackle homelessness.

“Breaking Bread” will serve a Farm-to-table harvest dinner and raise money to benefit Degage Ministries.

“It’s a great benefit. When they asked, I was 100% in and we got to line up a great roster of really talented chefs through the area,” Clark Frain, executive chef at Terra GR Restaurant, said. “The chefs that I’ve lined up for this are very passionate about using local and anytime that we can help a local benefit and we can do so locally, we’re going to do so.”

The event is happening Oct. 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Fulton Street Farmers Market.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online.