GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The National Black MBA Association’s Greater Michigan Chapter partnered with Midtown GR to put on a live show in Grand Rapids Saturday night.

The event showcased classic rhythm and blues, with artists like Zo! & Tall Black Guy and Deborah Bond.

The organization says it wanted to put on a music series to help spread awareness of the Grand Rapids-based chapter, which was made official on Nov. 4. It’s the second chapter in Michigan, with the first located in Detroit, and the 42nd in the country.

The Greater Michigan Chapter of the National Black MBA Association supports business owners from high school through the many stages of their careers.

“You don’t even need to have an MBA to be involved in it. But this is a professional organization to support, really edify, and enhancing opportunities, career opportunities, both in corporate as well as entrepreneurial for Black professionals,” Skot Welch, the chapter’s founder and president, said. “And so we invite everybody to be a part of it.”

The National Black MBA Association, which is headquartered in Atlanta, started in 1970.

Anyone interested in learning more can visit gmcnbmbaa.org.