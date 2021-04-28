Local breweries to offer free counseling to staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The restaurant and bar industry has been hit especially hard during the pandemic and owners say they have seen it weigh on more than just the bank accounts of the people they work with.

Two brewery owners in West Michigan came up with an idea together for how to help.

Mitten Brewing Co. and Trail Point Brewing Company in Allendale will offer free mental health counseling to all employees.

They are partnering with the Well Being Counseling Center in Grand Rapids and paying for it with the proceeds from a new beer called “THINGS WE DON’T SAY IPA: Craft Beer for Mental Health.”

“I have always struggled with my own mental health issues and I can attest to the value of counseling. There is a lot of apprehension, people don’t want to take that first step to speaking with someone and addressing their problems head on. So, we just wanted to eliminate some obstacles in that process,” said Chris Andrus, owner of Mitten Brewing Co.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1.800.273.TALK.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential support to people in emotional distress 24/7. They’re committed to improving crisis services and advancing suicide prevention.