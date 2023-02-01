GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly a year after the idea was first hatched, a new way for artists to connect and grow will be a lot more visible.

Cultivate, an art organization started in February 2022, is set to open its first brick-and-mortar location in Grand Rapids this Friday.

The new space will be used to hold art galleries, educational courses for all artistic fields and will also serve as a resource center for artists to be able to connect and promote their work. The goal is to hold around 100 different classes this year, along with six art exhibitions. Several additional special events are also in the works.

Cultivate was born after six months of market research suggested that artists in Grand Rapids were in need of a sense of community. Over the past year, the organization has partnered with other groups at the city, state and national levels to offer more opportunities to artists. Last December, the gallery was purchased as part of Cultivate’s next steps.

The grand opening of Cultivate is set at its new location at 620 Wealthy Street SE on Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.