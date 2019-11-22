Livestream: Grand Rapids Santa Parade Saturday

The Art Van Santa Parade rolled through downtown Grand Rapids on Nov. 17, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Santa Claus is coming to town!

The Art Van Santa Parade steps off at 9 a.m. Saturday, moving from the intersection of Monroe Avenue and Michigan Street NW south to Fulton Street.

In addition to bands and floats, you’ll see members of the WOOD TV8 team.

You can watch the parade live on WOOD TV8 or streaming here on woodtv.com:

The parade will lead to some closures downtown, including on Michigan Street NW over the bridge, off Michigan to the north and south on Scribner Avenue, plus stretches of Weston Street and Ottawa and Grandville avenues, for staging and de-staging.

On this map provided by the city, blue indicates closed roads, not necessarily the parade route:

Closures start as early as 5 a.m. Everything should be back open by 1 p.m.