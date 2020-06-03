LIVE: People gather in Grand Rapids for silent protest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People are gathering in downtown Grand Rapids for a silent protest in response to the death of George Floyd.

Protesters are lining up on Fulton Street in both directions from Grand Rapids Police Department headquarters. They are expected to stand silently from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. while holding signs that say “I’m still here. I’m still pissed.”

While most participants are staying silent, speakers are talking during the event and leading some chanting.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne is expected to be at the event.

#ImStillHereImStillPissed is the message being conveyed right now in downtown Grand Rapids. Protest organizers planned to have people line Fulton St in both directions from PD headquarters, but dump trucks are parked at Sheldon Ave. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/sZ7r600WpX — Lynsey Mukomel (@lynseymukomel) June 3, 2020

At 5 p.m. participants are planning to take a knee for nine minutes and chant “I can’t breathe.” That’s about the time the Minneapolis officer had a knee on Floyd’s neck.

Participants are expected to leave at 5:30 p.m. Organizers and police are working to make sure there is no violence at the event.

