GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Get ready for live music right the heart of downtown Grand Rapids as the Listening Room heads outdoors.

Studio Park released its lineup for the summer concert season. Quinn Mathews, director of music and programming at Studio Park, says the diverse lineup will appeal to music fans all over West Michigan.

The series opens May 21 with local spins fest featuring The Accidentals. Other acts include Ladysmith Black Mambazo, the dirty dozen brass band and the verve pipe. Shows will be held every week in June, July and August.

There is a 500-person capacity on the lawn, with different ticket options including seating and standing-only. A full stage is being built with new lighting and sound to create a true concert experience. For a full list of events, head to the Listening Room’s website