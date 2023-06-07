GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Studio Park is gearing up for another summer of music.

The 2023 Listening Lawn concert series starts July 12 and includes nationally-touring artists and award-winning folk, soul, bluegrass and funk music.

Venue manager Quinn Mathews says Studio Park Piazza has state of the art audio, a full stage and lighting. Mathews says both artists and fans appreciate the intimate setting.

Tickets are on sale now and seating capacity varies by music genre and show with a mix of premium seats and general admission standing tickets available.