GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For over 140 years, Americans have been celebrating the achievements of workers with parades, picnics and parties on Labor Day.
Each year in northern Michigan, the Mackinac Bridge closes to traffic for the Annual Mackinac Bridge Walk. The bridge will be closed Monday, Sept. 4 from 6:30 a.m. to noon. The walk starts at 7 a.m. People can walk halfway across the bridge or completely cross it. For more details, visit the Mackinac Bridge website.
For local Labor Day events in West Michigan, check out the list below:
BELDING
- Belding Labor Day Celebration | Sept. 1 through Sept. 4 | Details
GRAND HAVEN
- Grand Haven Labor Day Bridge Walk | Monday, Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. | Details
GRAND RAPIDS
- West Michigan Labor Fest at Rosa Parks Circle | Monday, Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Details
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP
- Northville Park Association End of Season Celebration and Boat Regatta | Monday, Sept. 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
HOLLAND/ZEELAND
- Holland Zeeland Labor Day Truck Parade | Monday, Sept. 4 at 9:15 a.m. | Details
MONTAGUE
- White Lake Area Labor Day Community Walk | Monday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. | Details
MUSKEGON
- Cars for Cancer Labor Day Car Show & Cruise | Sept. 3 through Sept. 4 | Details
- West Michigan Labor Day Parade and Celebration | Monday, Sept. 4 at 11 a.m. | Details
Don’t see your city’s event on our list? Send us the information by emailing reportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.