GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For over 140 years, Americans have been celebrating the achievements of workers with parades, picnics and parties on Labor Day.

Each year in northern Michigan, the Mackinac Bridge closes to traffic for the Annual Mackinac Bridge Walk. The bridge will be closed Monday, Sept. 4 from 6:30 a.m. to noon. The walk starts at 7 a.m. People can walk halfway across the bridge or completely cross it. For more details, visit the Mackinac Bridge website.

For local Labor Day events in West Michigan, check out the list below:

BELDING

Belding Labor Day Celebration | Sept. 1 through Sept. 4 | Details

GRAND HAVEN

Grand Haven Labor Day Bridge Walk | Monday, Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. | Details

GRAND RAPIDS

West Michigan Labor Fest at Rosa Parks Circle | Monday, Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Details

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP

Northville Park Association End of Season Celebration and Boat Regatta | Monday, Sept. 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

HOLLAND/ZEELAND

Holland Zeeland Labor Day Truck Parade | Monday, Sept. 4 at 9:15 a.m. | Details

MONTAGUE

White Lake Area Labor Day Community Walk | Monday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. | Details

MUSKEGON

Cars for Cancer Labor Day Car Show & Cruise | Sept. 3 through Sept. 4 | Details

West Michigan Labor Day Parade and Celebration | Monday, Sept. 4 at 11 a.m. | Details

Don’t see your city’s event on our list? Send us the information by emailing reportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.