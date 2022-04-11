GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Are you looking for a fun Easter Egg Hunt to attend this year? Look no further.

Here’s a list of some hunts in West Michigan:

Wednesday, April 13

From 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Cascade Fellowship Christian Reformed Church is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 6655 Cascade Rd. SE.

Saturday, April 16

Allegan

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Ely Manor is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 1200 Ely St.

Battle Creek

At noon, the North Avenue Church of God is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at Leila Arboretum, located at 928 W. Michigan Ave.

Byron Center

At 10 a.m., the Byron Center Manor is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 2115 84th St. SW.

Caledonia

From 10:30 a.m. to noon, The Point Caledonia is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 3449 76th St. SE .

. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Karin’s Horse Connection & Legacy Stables is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 8001 Patterson Ave. SE.

Coopersville

From 10 a.m. to noon, the Coopersville Farm Museum is holding an Easter Egg Hunt & Spring Petting Zoo at 375 Main St.

Dorr

At 11 a.m., The Business Association is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at the concession stand at Dorr North Park , located at 1879 142nd Ave.

, located at 1879 142nd Ave. At 11 a.m., CrossWind Community Church is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at Dorr Township Park, located at 1841 142nd Av.

Grand Rapids

Grandville

At 10 a.m., Rock Urban Church is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 3710 Chicago Dr. SW.

Greenville

From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Alpha Family Services of Greenville is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 705 N. Hillcrest St.

Hastings

At 10 a.m., the Hastings Free Methodist Church is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 2635 N. M 43 Hwy.

Holland

At 10 a.m., the Holland Township Parks & Recreation is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 4260 144th Ave .

. At 10 a.m., Zion Lutheran – Holland is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 77 W. 32nd St.

Hudsonville

Ionia

At 2:30 p.m., the Main Street Dance Academy is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 380 East Tuttle Rd.

Muskegon

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Chance stables is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 700 N. Hilton Park Rd.

Nashville

At 10 a.m., Grace Church is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at Putnam Park, located at 114 Philadelphia St.

Rockford

Sparta

From noon to 2 p.m., City Church Sparta is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 152 N. State St.

Wayland

From 10 a.m. to noon, Stop, Drop, & Play Arcade is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 739 S. Main St.

Sunday, April 17

Belmont

At 10:15 a.m., the Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church and Preschool is holding an Easter Sunday – Worship, Buffet, Egg Hunt at 46110 Belding Rd. NE.

Hudsonville

At 10:45, the Bread of Life Lutheran Church is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 7510 36th Ave.

Grand Rapids

From noon to 4 p.m., Soccer Shots Grand Rapids is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 523 Grand Ave. NE.

Sparta

At 11:15 a.m., the Sparta United Methodist Church is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 54 E. Division St.

Did we miss one? Email your Easter Egg Hunt details to ReportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link to the details.