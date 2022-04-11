GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Are you looking for a fun Easter Egg Hunt to attend this year? Look no further.
Here’s a list of some hunts in West Michigan:
Wednesday, April 13
- From 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Cascade Fellowship Christian Reformed Church is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 6655 Cascade Rd. SE.
Saturday, April 16
Allegan
- From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Ely Manor is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 1200 Ely St.
Battle Creek
- At noon, the North Avenue Church of God is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at Leila Arboretum, located at 928 W. Michigan Ave.
Byron Center
- At 10 a.m., the Byron Center Manor is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 2115 84th St. SW.
Caledonia
- From 10:30 a.m. to noon, The Point Caledonia is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 3449 76th St. SE.
- From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Karin’s Horse Connection & Legacy Stables is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 8001 Patterson Ave. SE.
Coopersville
- From 10 a.m. to noon, the Coopersville Farm Museum is holding an Easter Egg Hunt & Spring Petting Zoo at 375 Main St.
Dorr
- At 11 a.m., The Business Association is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at the concession stand at Dorr North Park, located at 1879 142nd Ave.
- At 11 a.m., CrossWind Community Church is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at Dorr Township Park, located at 1841 142nd Av.
Grand Rapids
- From 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Thornapple Community Church is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 3260 Thornapple River Dr. SE.
- At 9:30 a.m., Redemption City Church is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at Mulick Park, located at 1632 Sylvan Ave. SE.
- From 10 a.m. to noon, the South West Area Neighbors dba John Ball Area Neighbors will be holding an Easter Egg Hunt at John Ball Park.
- From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Bridge Street Market is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 405 Seward Ave. NW.
- At 10 a.m., the Grand Rapids Masonic Temple is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 233 East Fulton St.
- At 10 a.m., The 2nd Congressional UCC is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 525 Cheshire Dr. NE.
- From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., the Messiah Lutheran Church is holding an Outdoor Family Easter Egg Hunt at 2727 5 Mile Rd. NE.
- At 11 a.m., Third Reformed Church is holding an Easter Egg Hunt & Holy Pilgrimage on the corner of Michigan Street and Lakeside Drive.
- At noon, Bethel Outreach Ministries is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 4125 Jefferson Ave. SE.
- At 1 p.m., East Church UCC is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 1005 Giddings Ave. SE.
- At 3 p.m., the North Park Association is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 2800 Leelanau Dr. NE.
Grandville
- At 10 a.m., Rock Urban Church is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 3710 Chicago Dr. SW.
Greenville
- From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Alpha Family Services of Greenville is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 705 N. Hillcrest St.
Hastings
- At 10 a.m., the Hastings Free Methodist Church is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 2635 N. M 43 Hwy.
Holland
- At 10 a.m., the Holland Township Parks & Recreation is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 4260 144th Ave.
- At 10 a.m., Zion Lutheran – Holland is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 77 W. 32nd St.
Hudsonville
- At 10 a.m., the Forest Grove Reform Church is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 1630 32nd Ave.
- At 10 a.m., Grace Community Church is holding a Hudsonville Community Easter Egg Hunt at 3500 new Holland St.
- At 10 a.m., the Hudsonville Reformed Church is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 3950 Highland Dr.
- From 10 a.m. to noon, Hillcrest Christian Reformed Church is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 3617 Hillcrest Rd.
- From 11:30 a.m. to noon, the Covenant Community Church is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 4276 Baldwin St.
Ionia
- At 2:30 p.m., the Main Street Dance Academy is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 380 East Tuttle Rd.
Muskegon
- From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Chance stables is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 700 N. Hilton Park Rd.
Nashville
- At 10 a.m., Grace Church is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at Putnam Park, located at 114 Philadelphia St.
Rockford
- From 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the Blythefield Christian Reform Church will be holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 6350 Kuttshill Dr. NE.
- From 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the River Rock Church will be holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 6060 Belding Rd.
- At 10:30 a.m., the Bridgeway Community Church is holding the Bridgeway Annual Easter Egg Hunt at 7700 Childsdale St.
Sparta
- From noon to 2 p.m., City Church Sparta is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 152 N. State St.
Wayland
- From 10 a.m. to noon, Stop, Drop, & Play Arcade is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 739 S. Main St.
Sunday, April 17
Belmont
- At 10:15 a.m., the Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church and Preschool is holding an Easter Sunday – Worship, Buffet, Egg Hunt at 46110 Belding Rd. NE.
Hudsonville
- At 10:45, the Bread of Life Lutheran Church is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 7510 36th Ave.
Grand Rapids
- From noon to 4 p.m., Soccer Shots Grand Rapids is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 523 Grand Ave. NE.
Sparta
- At 11:15 a.m., the Sparta United Methodist Church is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at 54 E. Division St.
Did we miss one? Email your Easter Egg Hunt details to ReportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link to the details.