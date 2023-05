GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan is marking Pride Month in June with festivals, parades and events.

Find an event near you:

Battle Creek

Pride festival | July 20 to July 23 | Event details

Benton Harbor

Karaoke Night with Cares | June 22 at 6 p.m. | Event details

PrideFest | June 24 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Event details

OutCenter’s Pride Month Drag Show | June 29 at 7 p.m. | Event details

Big Rapids

Pride festival | June 25 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Event details

Grand Haven

Pride Festival | June 10 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Event details

Grand Rapids

Whitecaps Pride Night Celebration | June 8 at 6:35 p.m. | Event details

Pride Bar Crawl | June 10 at 4 p.m. | Event details

Pride kickoff concert | June 16 at 7:30 p.m. | Event details

Pride festival | June 17 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Event details

Beauty Beyond Drag | June 17 at 1 p.m. | Event details

Apartment Lounge Block Party | June 18, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Event details

Greenville

Pride and Progress picnic | June 25 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Event details

Holland

Holland PRIDE Open Mic Night | June 1 at 6:30 p.m. | Event details

Tacos and Tie-Dye PRIDE night | June 13 at 7 p.m. | Event details

Tacos and Tie-Dye PRIDE night | June 13 at 7 p.m. | Holland PRIDE Festival | June 24 at 12 p.m. | Event details

Run with PRIDE 5k | June 10 at 8:30 a.m. | Event details

Holland PRIDE Drag Show | June 24 at 7 p.m. | Event details

Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo PRIDE 2023 | June 2 — June 3 | Event details

OutFront Kalamazoo PRIDE After-Party | June 2 from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. | Event details

Queer the Block | June 17 at 3 p.m. | Event details

Lowell

Pride festival | June 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Event details

Beauty Beyond Drag | June 3 at 4:30 p.m. | Event details

Middleville

Pride festival | June 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Event details

Muskegon

Pride parade, festival | June 3 at 10:30 a.m. | Event details

Paw Paw

Community LGBTQ+ Meet-Up | June 6 at 6:30 p.m. | Event details

Saugatuck/Douglas

Drag Bowling Party | June 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Event details

LGBTQ Lecture at the Library | June 2 at 4 p.m. | Event details

Care-A-Van car parade | June 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. | Event details

Pride in the Park festival | June 3 at 12 p.m. | Event details

Three Rivers

Pride festival | June 24 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Event details

Virtual

WMU Cooley Law School Pride Month Community Conversation | June 5 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. | Event details

Don’t see your city’s event on our list? Send us the information by emailing ReportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.