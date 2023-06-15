GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Monday is Juneteenth, a celebration of the end of slavery in the United States.
Though the Emancipation Proclamation was issued in 1863, it took over two years for news of it to reach the whole country. Juneteenth marks the day when enslaved people in Texas finally received news of the Emancipation Proclamation: June 19, 1865.
In West Michigan, plenty of events will commemorate Juneteenth:
Virtual Events
- WMU-Cooley Juneteenth Community Conversation with Valada Flewellyn | June 19 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. | Event details
Battle Creek
- The Sound of Freedom: A Juneteenth Celebration at Battle Creek Regional History Museum | June 15 at 6 p.m. | Event details
- Juneteenth Family Day Screening of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at Claude Evans Park | June 16 at 9 p.m. | Event details
- Juneteenth Family Day at Claude Evans Park | June 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Event details
Grand Rapids
- Our Ancestors’ Wildest Dreams Juneteenth Celebration | June 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Event details
- Baxter Juneteenth Celebration at Joe Taylor Park | June 17 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Event details
- Justice 4 All Juneteenth Jam at Rosa Parks Circle | June 17 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Event details
- Juneteenth Pop Up Shop at Martin Luther King Jr. Park | June 17 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Event details
- Juneteenth Pop Up Event at Rosa Parks Circle | June 18 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Event details
- Black on the Block Juneteenth Celebration on Wealthy Street | June 18 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Event details
- Juneteenth Freedom Parade from the corner of Hall and Eastern to Dickinson Buffer Park | June 19 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. | Event details
- Juneteenth Freedom Celebration at Dickinson Buffer Park | June 19 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Event details
- Because They Did, We Can: A Juneteenth Celebration at Grand Rapids Public Library | June 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Event details
Holland
- Black Majesty: A Juneteenth Fashion Show | June 15 at 7 p.m. and June 16 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. | Event details
- Juneteenth Freedom Festival and Market at Kollen Park | June 17 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Event details
- That Day: Juneteenth the Play at Holland Community Theatre | June 19 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. | Event details
- Juneteenth History Talk with Tracee Bruce at Holland Museum | June 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Event details
Kalamazoo
- Juneteenth Black Film Festival “Summer of Soul” Screening at Kalamazoo Valley Museum | June 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Event details
- Juneteenth Community Day at Kalamazoo Institute of Arts | June 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Event details
- Rootead Juneteenth Celebration: Family Reunion at Bronson Park | June 17 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Event details
- Speak Easy Night at Black Arts and Cultural Center | June 17 at 6 p.m. | Event details
- Juneteenth Celebration at Bell’s Beer Garden | June 18 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Event details
Muskegon
- Juneteenth 5K Fun Run/Walk at Heritage Landing | June 17 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Event details
- Black Business Expo at VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center | June 17 from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | Event details
- West Michigan Juneteenth Celebration and Fireworks at Mona Lake Park | June 18 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. | Event details
If you don’t see your event on the list, send us an email at ReportIt@woodtv.com with the details. Be sure to include a link.