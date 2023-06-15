GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Monday is Juneteenth, a celebration of the end of slavery in the United States.

Though the Emancipation Proclamation was issued in 1863, it took over two years for news of it to reach the whole country. Juneteenth marks the day when enslaved people in Texas finally received news of the Emancipation Proclamation: June 19, 1865.

In West Michigan, plenty of events will commemorate Juneteenth:

Virtual Events

WMU-Cooley Juneteenth Community Conversation with Valada Flewellyn | June 19 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. | Event details

Battle Creek

The Sound of Freedom: A Juneteenth Celebration at Battle Creek Regional History Museum | June 15 at 6 p.m. | Event details

Juneteenth Family Day Screening of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at Claude Evans Park | June 16 at 9 p.m. | Event details

Juneteenth Family Day at Claude Evans Park | June 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Event details

Grand Rapids

Our Ancestors’ Wildest Dreams Juneteenth Celebration | June 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Event details

Baxter Juneteenth Celebration at Joe Taylor Park | June 17 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Event details

Justice 4 All Juneteenth Jam at Rosa Parks Circle | June 17 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Event details

Juneteenth Pop Up Shop at Martin Luther King Jr. Park | June 17 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Event details

Juneteenth Pop Up Event at Rosa Parks Circle | June 18 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Event details

Black on the Block Juneteenth Celebration on Wealthy Street | June 18 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Event details

Juneteenth Freedom Parade from the corner of Hall and Eastern to Dickinson Buffer Park | June 19 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. | Event details

Juneteenth Freedom Celebration at Dickinson Buffer Park | June 19 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Event details

Because They Did, We Can: A Juneteenth Celebration at Grand Rapids Public Library | June 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Event details

Holland

Black Majesty: A Juneteenth Fashion Show | June 15 at 7 p.m. and June 16 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. | Event details

Juneteenth Freedom Festival and Market at Kollen Park | June 17 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Event details

That Day: Juneteenth the Play at Holland Community Theatre | June 19 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. | Event details

Juneteenth History Talk with Tracee Bruce at Holland Museum | June 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Event details

Kalamazoo

Juneteenth Black Film Festival “Summer of Soul” Screening at Kalamazoo Valley Museum | June 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Event details

Juneteenth Community Day at Kalamazoo Institute of Arts | June 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Event details

Rootead Juneteenth Celebration: Family Reunion at Bronson Park | June 17 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Event details

Speak Easy Night at Black Arts and Cultural Center | June 17 at 6 p.m. | Event details

Juneteenth Celebration at Bell’s Beer Garden | June 18 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Event details

Muskegon

Juneteenth 5K Fun Run/Walk at Heritage Landing | June 17 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Event details

Black Business Expo at VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center | June 17 from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | Event details

West Michigan Juneteenth Celebration and Fireworks at Mona Lake Park | June 18 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. | Event details

If you don’t see your event on the list, send us an email at ReportIt@woodtv.com with the details. Be sure to include a link.