An art installation by a storm drain by the Lions of Rabbits Center for the Arts. (April 13, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan nonprofit is accepting bids and proposals to match area artists with future development projects throughout the state.

Lions and Rabbits Center for the Arts is a nonprofit that beautifies storm drains, electrical boxes and alley murals throughout the Grand Rapids-area.

Artists who are interested in working on future projects can submit proposal ideas and work samples through the organization’s request of proposal portal.

The nonprofit will then collect several artists’ samples and pitch them to area businesses and villages.

“The whole goal is that artists feel like they’re set up for success,” Executive Director Hannah Berry said. “They feel safe in the projects that they’re working on and that they’re learning.”

The group is taking bids and proposals to decorate storm drains in East Grand Rapids this summer, create sustainable statues at several Kum & Go gas stations and the railroad tracks adjacent to Ada’s Farmers Market.

“We have some projects in Muskegon coming up and we just finished a mural in Grant, Michigan,” Berry said.

While all artists are paid for their work, Lions and Rabbits also works to help area artists understand their own bookkeeping, insurance needs and overall business operations.

“A lot of times when we’re working with companies, they’re like, ‘Hey we want this window vinyl installation,’” she said. “It’s the 15 steps that gets the window vinyl installation into that. A lot of budgeting, a lot of time keeping.”

Young artists and teens can also get in on the colorful operation. This year the group will pick up their work of painting the parking lot at 555 Monroe Avenue near I-196 and pair one student artist with a resident in artist for East Grand Rapids’ storm drains.