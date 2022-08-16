GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An organization in West Michigan that is focused on supporting local artists is in the middle of a big crowdfunding project.

The Lions and Rabbits Center for the Arts is raising money for the second half of its 2022 ‘After Dark’ program. The money is expected to go towards at least four public art projects, including murals, installations and other events.

Lions and Rabbits Executive Director Hannah Berry said it’s important to fund these projects in the community.

“When we’re able to put artists at the forefront of conversations, we’re able to make social change. So when we’re able to do that in the public sphere, that means everyone has access to social change and that’s obviously what our biggest mission is,” Berry said. “(We’re) here to just make sure the artists are equipped with the right tools to be able to succeed.”

Lions and Rabbits is now getting some special help from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation in their efforts to reach the organization’s $100,000 fundraising goal.

If you would like to donate, go to patronicity.com.