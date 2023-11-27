GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Even if you’ve been to one of Lindsey Stirling’s performances in the past, her new Christmas show coming to Grand Rapids next month is going to be unlike anything you’ve seen before.

“It is very unique and that’s something that I actually enjoy and I love that people coming to my show, even if they’re fans of my work, I don’t think they ever quite know what to expect,” Stirling said.

The world-renowned violinist is bringing her Snow Waltz Tour to Van Andel Arena on Dec. 5. Stirling returns to West Michigan with a whole new show featuring songs from her 2022 album of the same name.

Stirling spoke with News 8 ahead of her performance and said while guests can expect to hear the music alongside her team of dancers, there are quite of few other surprises and elements sure to leave everyone in awe.

“I have a lot of fun doing it every night and I always love when people are genuinely surprised and they’re just like, ‘I didn’t know what I was expecting but I didn’t expect that,'” she said. “And I think there’s something for everyone in the show.”

Stirling first gained national prominence after her appearance on “America’s Got Talent” in 2010. She made it all of the way to the quarter-finals of the show’s fifth season. Shortly thereafter, she began posting songs and music videos to her YouTube channel which took off and has since garnered over 3 billion total views and 13 million subscribers.

Over the course of her career, Stirling has collaborated with other musicians and groups such as Pentatonix and John Legend. She also just performed at Lollapalooza Paris this summer. Even after hundreds of performances over the past 13 years, Stirling said each one still reminds her of how lucky she truly is.

“I still sometimes am like, ‘I can’t believe this still works. People still show up and I still get to do what I love 10 years later,'” she said.

While the show’s components remain largely a surprise for those who attend the show, Stirling did reveal in the interview with News 8 that there will be aerial elements as she has been practicing the art for more than three years now.

Stirling also said that she truly enjoys crafting each show she puts on to ensure no one “gets bored.” And that includes the one at Van Andel Arena.

“I love that it kind of takes people through a really wide range of a lot of different emotions,” she said. “Like you’re going to laugh, you’re probably going to get emotional and a lot of people cry or tear up and like the good kind of tears as some of the stories are being told or some of the ways the music is presented.”

“Something is always changing, something is always new. And it’s a great family show. Teenagers come, grandparents come, (and) children love it. Adults. We see the whole spectrum in the audience of diversity and for the holidays, it’s a great thing to do with the family.”

