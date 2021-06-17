LINC UP, SpartanNash to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday

In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of Exeter, N.H., High School. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — LINC UP and SpartanNash are teaming up to host a vaccine clinic Thursday to create greater access to the shot for communities of color.

Leaders with the organizations say they want to make sure that the vaccine is available to those who live in the 49507 zip code. They say the area has been hit hard by the virus and few people who live there are vaccinated.

The clinic will take place from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at LINC UP, located on 1167 Madison Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. They will offer the Pfizer vaccine, so the second clinic will take place July 8 for people to receive their second shot.

Leaders are encouraging people to register online in advance, but they will accept walk-ups if they have shots available.

They say their biggest reason for doing this is accessibility.

“Our goal is to try to be there and make it as convenient as possible,” said Eddie Garcia, the director of pharmacy for SpartanNash. “Whether that’s in our grocery stores where people shop two or three times a week or whether we can come out to the community and help out there.”

“All of us matter, whether it’s a neighborhood of color or not. We just want to emphasize to our neighborhood of color that they do matter and that there are so many other factors that are limiting access to these individuals. We felt that we will eliminate one of those barriers by bringing it closer to home for them as well,” said Samika Douglas, the senior community liaison for LINC UP.

More information on the clinic can be found online.