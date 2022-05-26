GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s a new initiative underway to give people in Grand Rapids equal access to bike and scooter sharing.

Lime is launching “equity zone pricing” to offer discounts to riders in neighborhoods of focus. An automatic 30% discount is given for riders in areas including Garfield Park, John Ball Park and Roosevelt Park.

Government Relations Director for Lime LeAaron Foley said the goal is to provide access to scooters and bikes in areas of Grand Rapids that don’t have as many transportation options.

