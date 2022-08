Lime e-scooters and bikes available for rent in Grand Rapids. (June 4, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids has picked a scooter winner.

After a pilot program, the city has opted to keep Lime as its primary electric scooter and bike rental provider.

Spin, which was the first scooter provider in the city, is being phased out.

A city report says that Spin and Lime both provided good service during the pilot program, but the Lime proposal met more of the city’s goals and objectives.

Spin scooters are expected to be removed by early fall.