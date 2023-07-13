GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new bakery in Grand Rapids offers traditional Hispanic dishes.

“Bravo Bakery will be a reminder that even when you’re far away from home, for whatever the reason is that you’re here in the States, you will have the same type of bread that you use to get your breakfast with in your country,” owner Jhonny Mercedes said.

Mercedes owned an insurance agency prior to working in the restaurant industry. He said he loves seeing the satisfaction people get while eating good food.

“There is a level of accomplishment that you find when you do that, that I didn’t feel in the insurance industry,” he said. “It was like, ‘Here’s your policy. Yeah, I’ll see you next month.’ That’s it.”

Bravo Bakery, located on Cesar E. Chavez Ave. SW near Chicago Drive. (July 13, 2023)

Bravo Bakery took over the space that used to house his insurance agency, located at 1529 Cesar E. Chavez Ave. SW near Chicago Drive. It offers items like a traditional champin breakfast from Guatemala, with refried beans, plantains and eggs.

It will also offer some lunch dishes from the Caribbean, where Mercedes is from.

“I thought that this is a good opportunity to bring flavors that people missed for years and years, but they don’t talk about that because that means you have to go back. Some people cannot afford to go back,” Mercedes said.

He said the bakery will offer the flavors some people grew up with.

“For people … that probably haven’t experienced that type of breakfast, you may find something that you may like,” he said.

Bravo Bakery will offer its food in combos, which will all come with a coffee or drink.

“You just get inside and say, ‘Combo number one.’ Boom, we got it for you right away,” Mercedes said. “So you make it on time to your work or … wherever you’re going.”

Mercedes said the bakery has already been popular during its soft opening, and people have been asking when they’ll be able to buy items in bigger quantities.

“They are like, ‘It’s like back home,'” he said. “There is a feeling behind bringing that to them. Because you see the faces like, ‘Yeah, that’s real bread, like back home.'”