‘Life forever changed,’ mom shot in Grand Rapids pleads for tips

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As a riot that raged in downtown Grand Rapids early Sunday, a woman was shot in apparent random attack in another part of the city.

The woman, who asked to be identified only as Jenny, was out of the hospital Wednesday, saying she’s grateful to be alive and that she wants the person who shot her to be brought to justice.

“Why just shoot at a random person?” she wondered. “If he can just randomly pull out a gun and shoot at a person without knowing who they are, imagine what he could do.”

On Saturday evening, Jenny participated in a peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and police brutality against minorities.

“We were all definitely out there putting our lives at risk but we were doing it because we thought it was right,” Jenny said.

When things started to become dangerous after some people broke into a business near police headquarters and officers started launching tear gas shortly before 10 p.m., she left for her own safety.

Hours later, shortly after midnight Sunday, she was the backseat of a car in a parking lot, about to enter the Hall Street Party Store west of Division Avenue, when someone started shooting.

“I barely had time to even realize what was really going on,” Jenny said.

Jenny, a single mother of three, was hit in the abdomen and had to have the bullet surgically removed.

“I have a bullet wound. My life has forever changed,” she said. “(My children) were afraid. They were afraid they were going to lose their mom and that’s not OK.”

She asked anyone who knows anything about what happened to call police.

“Just think if you were in my situation,” Jenny said. “If you would have got shot and you wouldn’t have made it. Your children would have been motherless or fatherless. If you guys have any information, just please call.”

The Grand Rapids Police Department can be reached at 616.456.3400, or you can call Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

GRPD did not respond Wednesday to News 8’s request for information about the investigation.