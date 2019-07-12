Life-changer: GR groups build ramp for woman in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three groups teamed up in Grand Rapids Friday to improve the life of a neighbor with disabilities.

Disability Advocates of Kent County joined the Home Builders Association and Home Repair Services to build a ramp for a resident who needed easier access to her home on Union Avenue SE.

About a dozen people drilled, hammered, sawed and pieced the ramp together, including Renee Thompson of Disability Advocates of Kent County.

“It feels great to be able to change someone’s life. You can imagine not being able to get out of your house to get to a doctor appointment without having assistance. It feels very good to be able to give her access to her home and community,” Thompson said.

The project was made possible through the Independent Living Home Solutions program, which identifies barriers to independent living inside the homes of people with disabilities.

The program then helps the homeowner with modifications and funding options so they can continue to live independently in their own home and neighborhood.