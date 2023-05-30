GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As we head into summer break, an event promoting bicycle safety is returning to Grand Rapids this weekend.

The “lids for kids” event provides free bike helmets as well as bicycle safety tips. It’s being held Saturday at Garfield Park. Trained volunteers will be on site to custom fit every bike helmet. Kids who attend can also enjoy some games and register to win their own bike.

Organizers said if they can help prevent serious injuries for even one child, it’s all worth it.

“It’s turned into not only a way to promote safety, but also a way to have a good time. We’ve learned over the years that if you can do those things together, then it’s a positive event for kids. and so they’ll have hopefully that positive association with their bike helmet,” said Tom Sinas, a partner at Sinas Dramis Law Firm.

Lids for Kids is happening this Saturday June 3 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Burton Street and Jefferson Avenue entrance of Garfield Park.

Organizers say there is often a long line for the free helmets, but the goal is to get everyone who wants a helmet custom-fitted for one.

You can find more information at the Lids for Kids website.