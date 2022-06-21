GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Buzz Lightyear successfully landed his spaceship in movie theaters around the world over the weekend.

Certain countries across Asia and the Middle East have refused to show Pixar’s “Toy Story” spinoff over a scene that features a kiss between two women.

The new movie “Lightyear” is the film that Andy watched as a kid, making him want the Buzz action figure.

It shows Buzz’s best friend, Alisha Hawthorne, kissing her wife.

The movie was already the subject of controversy in the U.S., where editors initially cut it from the final film. However, Pixar and Disney backtracked after employees called them out, saying one of the world’s largest entertainment companies was not sufficiently committed to defending the rights of LGBTQ people.

Leaders in the United Arab Emirates and nearby Islamic countries decided not to show the movie in public screenings, saying it violates their media content standards. The nations included are Bahrain, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria and UAE.

The Grand Rapids Pride Center executive director says banning scenes that could help the youngest ones feel more represented is wrong because it makes them feel more isolated.

“Somebody seeing a same-sex kiss in a movie, it doesn’t make them gay, but what it does is that if somebody is already gay. It makes them say oh, I am not alone. By us banning things, it’s making people feel isolated and alone,” said Jazz McKinney. “We automatically assume that people are heterosexual until they tell us otherwise. We go through a lot of identity crises because we feel different, so does that mean that I am weird? Does it mean I am bad? There are all these negative emotions that can come up from that. I think the more we have this represented on media, the better it is for us.”

The ban represents a major challenge at the box office for one of Disney’s biggest animated films of the year as the film industry comes out of the depths of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Lightyear” debuted on June 17.