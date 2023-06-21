GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Identity gives people a sense of belonging and plays a key role in overall well-being. There are times, though, when identities are challenged. This is especially true for people in the LGBTQ community.

“We all have that human desire to be recognized for who we are,” said Christine Yared.

Yared, who identifies as gay, knows firsthand the emotional, psychological, and at times, physical toll that can come from not feeling accepted. That’s why she became an attorney and advocate for LGBTQ rights.

“I’ve taught courses also at Grand Valley (State University) about LGBTQ law. In my legal practice, even from back in the 80s, my focus has been on LGBTQ law in all the different areas and other civil rights issues,” Yared explained.

If a person has an identity that society doesn’t accept, Yared said it’s a stress that is almost always on their mind and the impact of that rejection can be detrimental. That’s where Cassidy, with the Grand Rapids Pride Center, said the importance of pronouns comes in.

“I think if you can ask somebody in a safe space, which usually may look like just pulling them aside and directly asking, that’s always one of the best ways to go about it. If you’re not in a safe space, using they/them pronouns for anyone that you don’t know what their pronouns are is always going to be your safest bet.

Although it might seem difficult to navigate these conversations, she said it’s even more difficult for the people who aren’t being respected.

“There’s a lot of tension politically right now when it comes to trans folks,” she said. “I think we are a society that really focuses on like the nuclear family, and so what that looks like is typically man, woman, cisgender man, cisgender woman, two kids, right, who all identify as cisgender and anything that disrupts that can feel really disruptive to people’s lives. But it’s actually not disruptive, right? For people to mind their business and let folks live the way they want to live.”

Cassidy said no matter the intention or thought behind it, it’s important to consider the impact misgendering someone can have. Although it can happen to anyone, it’s more likely to happen to and can be more mentally harmful to transgender and nonbinary individuals. It’s not just an annoyance, it can lead to serious mental health impacts and affect a person’s ability to function in the world.

“Trans folks have a higher suicide rate and so, I think we’re talking about suicide prevention when we’re thinking about using folks’ correct pronouns and not misgendering them. I think that’s like the, the largest impact is isolating people,” Cassidy said.

She says a lot of people are focused on simply surviving each day, but misgendering doesn’t only happen when a person is living.

“The problem for a transgender person is that it’s not unusual that their family of origin has rejected them,” said Yared.

“Imagine (someone) changed their name and then they have a funeral and an obituary, and (the family) uses what we’d call their dead name, and then they have a funeral service with photographs only of that person before they transitioned, and the service might be in a religious organization that’s against LGBTQ people.”

This isn’t something that most people consider when it comes to end-of-life planning. If a person is married, their spouse would typically be the one with the legal power to make decisions about their funeral, but for an unmarried person, it could fall on the shoulders of an adult child, a parent, or a sibling.

“Without some legal protection, someone in the family who was not accepting could then step in and take over in terms of those decisions and a big problem is that they can take a person’s identity away,” Yared said.

There are, however, steps transgender people can take to ensure their identities are preserved. A legal name change will ensure no one tries to use the name a person was given before they transitioned.

In Michigan, there is also a document that can be filled out declaring a funeral representative. The person named in the document would have the authority to make decisions and by law, the funeral director and family would have to honor that. Yared added it’s important to give someone a copy so they’re aware of it should something happen.

For anyone who might not feel they have someone who fully accepts them, Yared offered this:

“There’s a lot of people out there who care beyond their personal friends and family who are accepting and so, a part of the advice I’d give would be to reach out and connect and you can meet people through organizations locally, statewide… going to events like a pride event and then you’ll see at all the different people who are supportive and then to make those connections.”