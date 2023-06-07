GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Leaders from Lexington, Kentucky, visited Grand Rapids to learn more about how to improve their communities.

Around 170 Central Kentucky business, education, government and nonprofit leaders spent three days in the city learning from Grand Rapids officials.

“We’re impressed. We really have enjoyed our time here getting to connect with people, and we hope to continue to steal ideas from you all to make regions extremely successful and more vibrant,” Bob Quick, the president and CEO of Commerce Lexington, said.

They have done leadership trips for more than 80 years. Quick said they have had Grand Rapids on their radar for years.

“The rest of the world sees you as a very vibrant, alive, growing community that are doing things that, quite frankly, most communities don’t have the capabilities to do,” Quick said.

During their trip, the group toured Steelcase Learning and Innovation Center, heard from leaders in the Medical Mile and visited Frederick Meijer Gardens and the John Ball Zoo.

The group headed back home Wednesday afternoon.