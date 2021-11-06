Letterkenny, Pokémon, cosplayers: GR Comic-Con returning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The second Grand Rapids Comic-Con of the year is coming up.

After it was cancelled last year, Grand Rapids Comic-Con decided to hold two events this year. The first was back in August. The next is set for Nov. 12 to Nov. 14 at the DeVos Place, with plenty of stuff for everyone to enjoy.

“Tons and tons of amazing stuff,” event coordinator Rosie Bono said. “Cosplay contest on Saturday, kids’ cosplay contest on Sunday, and a huge vendor hall and all of the amazing things we’ve brought before as well.”

This month’s event will include three “Letterkenny” cast members, an original “Pokémon” cast reunion, a “GI Joe: All-American Hero” cast reunion, “LEGO Masters” contestants, along with other actors, comic book writers, cosplay guests and more.

There will also be a blood drive every day of the event.

For more information and to buy tickets, head to grcomiccon.com. There will also be tickets available the day of at the DeVos Place box office.