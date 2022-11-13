GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A downtown Grand Rapids nightclub has closed over safety concerns.

Ambiance GR Kitchen and Lounge on Pearl Street near Ottawa Avenue, which opened on New Year’s Eve in 2021, announced its closure in a Nov. 4 Facebook post.

It said that despite overcoming “the (COVID-19) pandemic and the riots downtown that impacted so many small businesses, without the receipt of pandemic loan relief which we weren’t eligible for,” it was shutting its doors.

“The profound truth is that the business climate and the persistent safety issues that have increased all over downtown, in an unprecedented way, has caused us to reexamine our hefty ongoing investment in this establishment,” the Facebook post says.

It said it did not have many problems within the business itself due to its security team, but “the unwanted loitering and elements that galvanized on public streets and sidewalks as well as in the neighborhood surrounding, made it untenable for us to continue our operation.”

Ambiance thanked its staff and patrons for their support.

“Grand Rapids is a growing city, and it’s got its eye on becoming a destination city, and that can’t happen without having a mentality and a philosophy where safety is prioritized for people who are making extensive investments in the downtown corridor,” Jonathan Jelks, one of the co-owners, told News 8’s partner MiBiz.

He said they had met with the city but were not given adequate solutions for their concerns.