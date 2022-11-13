Police on scene at Leonard Street and Walker Avenue in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are at an active scene in Grand Rapids.

It’s happening in the area of Leonard Street and Walker Avenue. News 8 has attempted to reach the Grand Rapids Police Department multiple times. Police have not confirmed what’s going on.

A News 8 crew on scene saw multiple GRPD and Michigan State Police cruisers with flashing lights. The crew also saw an armored vehicle, an officer with a long gun and yellow crime tape.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.