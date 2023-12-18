GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan legal expert said Grand Rapids police officers were justified in shooting an armed man over the weekend.

“The officers did everything they should have done,” said Lewis Langham, a professor emeritus at Cooley Law School.

Early Saturday morning on the city’s northeast side, police say they got a call about a man threatening customers inside a local business.

“This individual had locked himself in a bathroom and then possibly attempting to steal something and then he was threatening customers,” Police Chief Eric Winstrom said Saturday.

Not long after, police say they heard a man with the same description who was assaulting people in the area.

When an officer showed up at Union Avenue and Innes Street NE around 8:30 a.m., he found the 19-year-old man in an alley.

The man has not yet been identified.

The video shows the man telling the officer he had a box cutter on him. The officer then told the man to turn around and keep his hands on his head.

Langham, a retired MSP detective, said the GRPD officer did the right thing by keeping his distance.

“You’ll notice the officer didn’t approach him right away,” Langham said. “He was waiting for backup to arrive, because had he approached them and attempted to handcuff him at that point, the officer could have gotten injured or possibly killed with the box cutter.”

The footage shows the man initially following those orders but later charging at the officer.

“You’re gonna get shot!” the officer yelled at the man in the video. “Stop, stop!”

The man was shot twice, once in the chest and once in the stomach, Winstrom said.

Another officer soon arrived at the scene. The man was down for less than a minute before he got back up and ran into a garage attached to a nearby house.

Winstrom said two people were inside that home. The man was not able to get into the home through the garage, Winstrom said.

The officers followed the man and instructed him to “get down on the ground.” At that point in the video, the man told officers he had a knife on him.

The video shows the man leaving the garage and running at the officers again. One of the others fired a Taser at the man, which was unsuccessful.

Langham said the Taser’s prongs must reach someone’s skin to be effective.

“It could’ve been based upon distance, but it was also based upon the clothing the individual was wearing as well,” he said.

The Taser’s effectiveness can also depend on the weather, Langham said.

The man then chased the other officer, who ran backward. By doing that, Langham said the officer was still trying to de-escalate.

“Even when the officers started taking steps backwards, that’s done obviously to give the suspect a little more time to think about, maybe those extra few seconds, for the suspect to think about what they’re actually doing,” Langham said.

The officer fired a single shot, which brought the man to the ground. Winstrom said the video appeared to show that the man was shot in the arm.

Langham said that final shot appears to be justified because the individual still presented a threat to the officer.

“What you have to look at is whether or not there was a continuing threat that this individual posed,” Langham said. “He did pose a continuing threat and a reasonable police officer would have actually felt there was a reasonable threat.”

The man was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive. Winstrom said the man got into a fight with hospital staff.

Langham said overall the officers did everything they should have done to avoid firing their guns.

“They had no other alternative but to deploy their weapons,” Langham said.

He also says the police department did the right thing by releasing the video just a day after the shooting.

“There’s a balance here,” he said. “You put out enough not to compromise the investigation and to allow the independent investigation to take place by the state police. I commend them for releasing it early to get everyone at least a glimpse into what actually happened.”