GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The annual wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the birthday of President Gerald R. Ford will be held at his grave in Grand Rapids this week.

The wreath-laying, marking what would have been his 109th birthday, also remembers his wife Betty Ford.

“This gives the community an opportunity to honor their legacy,” Donna Calvaruso of the President Gerald R. Ford Historical Legacy Trust said at the WOOD TV8 Live Desk Monday afternoon.

She said the tradition began in 2006 following President Ford’s death at the request of Betty Ford. It has been held every year since then.

“The president and Mrs. Ford’s legacy were so important to the community and so many people in the community have fond memories,” Calvaruso said.

This year’s ceremony will include presentation of wreaths on behalf of the Ford family, President Joe Biden, health care workers from Western Michigan, the Ford School at the University of Michigan and the Ford Institute at Albion College. Members of the Ford family and Michigan National Guard will be there.

The ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday at President Ford’s tomb on the grounds of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum on Pearl Street NW. A livestream will be available on the Gerald R. Ford foundation website.