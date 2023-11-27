GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Transportation is partnering with Michigan State Police and the city of Grand Rapids to use technology to prevent tragedy and cut down deadly wrong-way crashes.

MDOT has been developing different safety measures for several years. The latest experiment will use motion detection systems configured with LED flashing lights that will be installed at the busiest ramps in Kent County.

“The wrong-way red signs that have been in place for years will flash repeatedly at the driver, hopefully alerting them that they are going the wrong way,” John Richards, MDOT’s communication representative for the Grand Region, told News 8.

The first detection systems are being installed this week. They come following reports that wrong-way crashes were up last year. Michigan State Police reported in 2022 that 6,299 drivers were involved in wrong-way crashes — an 8% increase from 2021.

“We are excited to have this in place because, as you said, these crashes are usually deadly and catastrophic,” Richards said. “The flashing LED’s, that’s a game changer. If you don’t notice that it’s something really wrong, going on.”

The new systems have motion detection software that will trigger the flashing lights when it detects a wrong-way driver. It also includes cameras that will start recording and can provide footage for responding law enforcement.

Flashing LED lights and wrong-way detections systems are active now on ramps for U.S. 131 at Hall Street and Cherry Street. Systems will be installed at the U.S. 131 ramps on Ann Street and 28th Street next January.

In all, detection systems are slated to be installed at 16 different ramps. MDOT hopes to have the last ones installed by next summer.