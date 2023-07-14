GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Library is offering an outdoor learning experience this summer.

The Grand River Walk is happening July 22 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is free. People of all ages are welcome to attend and hear local experts speak about the river’s ecosystem, water protection efforts and the connection between Native Americans and the river.

Event organizers say the walk is a unique way to engage with the community.

“My hope is that people will go on this river walk and want to learn more — perhaps come down to the library and local history center and special collections, take a look and kind of dive into some of the history,” Nathaniel Mabie, library assistant for GRPL, said.

Those taking part in the walk will meet at the Grand River Fish Ladder on Front Avenue.

More information is available online.