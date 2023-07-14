GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The federal government is accusing a Grand Rapids seafood restaurant of improperly compensating its employees.

A lawsuit was filed Friday against The Saucy Crab, located on 28th Street SE, and a person who both owned and managed the restaurant.

According to the lawsuit, The Saucy Crab violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by including a manager, dishwashers and cooks in a tip pool, not paying employees for all hours worked, not paying employees at least 1.5 times their regular pay for all hours beyond 40 that they worked in one workweek and not maintaining accurate records.

This took place “repeatedly and willfully” from August 2020 to at least October 2022, the lawsuit alleged.

One person who served as an owner and manager illegally participated in the tip pool and kept employees’ tips, according to the lawsuit. Back-of-house cooks and dishwashers were also included despite not interacting with customers, the lawsuit said.

Because The Saucy Crab’s tip pool violated the FLSA, the restaurant was not eligible to take a tip credit and pay front-of-house employees less than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, the lawsuit said — but it allegedly paid them under $7.25 anyway.

The lawsuit also alleged the restaurant illegally docked servers’ pay for things like uniforms, as well as lost crackers and oyster forks.

Moreover, The Saucy Crab allegedly employed 7 people for over 40 hours per workweek but did not pay them an overtime rate, per the lawsuit.

At least one cook was never paid at all, the lawsuit said.