GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Utah has become the first state with a law that attempts to limit teenagers’ access to social media apps.

That state’s governor signed a pair of measures into law this week that require parental consent before kids can sign up for sites like TikTok and Instagram.

This comes as one national organization has been calling on the government to take action on this issue.

Kris Perry, the executive director of nonprofit Children and Screens: Institute of Digital Media and Child Development, said the institute has been researching the impact of social media on child development for 10 years.

She said she is pleased to see states like Utah taking strides to hold big tech accountable for the health and well-being of young people.

She added that no matter what laws states put in place, it’s important for parents to have open communication with their children when it comes to the use of social media.