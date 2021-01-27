LaughFest to return ‘virtually’ in 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, (WOOD) — It’s been a difficult year… but there will soon be something to laugh about, all across West Michigan.

Get your giggles ready! LaughFest is returning this year. But this time, every ticket will be the best seat in the house — your house.

What an interesting year it’s been. Nearly a year TO THE DAY of the first confirmed case of the corona-virus here in Michigan. That was March 10th, 2020… but come March 11th, 2021… Gilda’s Club hopes to give us all something to smile about.

This year’s event hopes to accomplish exactly that, helping Grand Rapidian’s move forward with humor.

The now… mostly virtual laugh-fest will feature 30 events, plus content on social media and contests.

The festival of laughter also brings added awareness to Gilda’s Club’s mission of providing free emotional health support for anyone grieving.

The festival was just announced this morning so full details are not yet ready, but we do know headlining acts will be announced next month.

Those events will be paid, but there will be so many other fun, free, events for the whole family to enjoy.

Free activities will be held mostly virtually. Those events include: Family Improv Workshop, Kids Joke Time, Laughter Yoga and more. The Laughter Rx Symposium, a conference with continuing education credit opportunities for health care professionals, will continue to be part of the festival.

An in-person event that many are familiar with, downtown Grand Rapids will continue to host the Seriously Funny Adventure Challenge scavenger hunt. Teams will have all four days of the festival to compete in this socially distanced event while they tour downtown Grand Rapids, following clues and prompts provided at various stops.

LaughFest says the event will be, as it always was, seriously funny.