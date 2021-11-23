LaughFest to return in person in March

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — LaughFest is coming back in person next year.

The 12th annual comedy festival, which raises funds for Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids, will run from March 16 to March 20.

LaughFest 2021 was held virtually in deference to the pandemic.

“…We are excited to return live and in person,” festival manager Zack Berends said in a statement. “From the festival’s beginning, our goal has been to bring laughter to West Michigan during the gray days of March and raise visibility and funds for Gilda’s Club mission. Our team has been working behind the scenes since the close of LaughFest 2021 to bring a safe festival back in 2022 that continues to inspire community togetherness and laughter for the health of it.”

LaughFest 2022 will include about 50 events, organizers say. Headliners will be announced early next year. You can get gift certificates starting in December by calling 616.735.HAHA (4242).

Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids provides mental health and emotional support for those with cancer or who are grieving. The festival is the program’s main fundraiser and helps keep its services free. It will celebrate its 20th year with its 20th Anniversary Red Door Gala on March 15.