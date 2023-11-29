GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Get ready to laugh this March.

Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids is bringing back LaughFest for a 14th year from March 6 to March 10. The multiday comedy festival will feature comedy acts around the Grand Rapids area to give everyone a chance to giggle, guffaw and chuckle.

Following the festival, the nonprofit, founded in honor of comedian Gilda Radner, will also be hosting the Red Door Gala again at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park on March 14.

“Gilda’s Club is looking forward to bringing back LaughFest and the Red Door Gala to the West Michigan community. These two events increase awareness and help generate much-needed funds for our free support program,” Gilda’s President Wendy Wigger said in a statement.

Shows for LaughFest will be held in and around Grand Rapids at The B.O.B., Fountain Street Church, Midtown at Studio Park, Golden Age at Creston Brewery, Wealthy Theatre, Gun Lake Casino, UCC Lowell and Dr. Grins Comedy Club. There will be free and ticketed events.

The official lineup of comedians is set to be released in January but festival organizers said that it will be made up of “nationally-known comedians.” There will also be plenty of family-friendly shows and activities during its time in Grand Rapids.

Along with the programs, Gilda’s Club will be running its Laughter Rx Symposium on March 8. This forum is designed to educate Michiganders and help increase the emotional health support system. It can be attended in-person or virtual this year.

You can find more information on LaughFest by clicking here.