GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After going completely virtual in 2021, Gilda’s LaughFest is kicking off once again in Grand Rapids.

This year’s festival, which runs from March 16 to March 20, will feature more than 50 events, many of which are in-person.

There are some free and donation-based events, while others, including many of the stand-up comedy shows will require attendees to purchase a ticket.

Wednesday’s events feature KaraJOKEe, Night at the Museum, Clean Comedy Showcase at Wealthy Theater, Laughter Yoga and more.

Headliner Brent Morin will also perform two stand-up comedy shows at Gun Lake Casino at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets for that show can be purchased here.

Anyone attending in-person events will be required to present a valid government-issued photo ID and a vaccination card or negative COVID-19 test. Full COVID safety protocols for the festival can be found on the LaughFest website.

Proceeds from LaughFest and LaughFest’s High Fives support Gilda’s Club, which provides free support for cancer patients, survivors, and their families. This year, Meijer is matching each dollar donated to the 2022 High Five Campaign up to $20,000.