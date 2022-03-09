LaughFest returns in-person next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After a year of virtual shows, LaughFest is back in-person starting on March 16.

The five-day festival features more than 50 events, including headliners Maria Bamford, Fortune Feimster, Charlie Berens and Tone Bell.

Left to right: Maria Bamford, Tone Bell, Charlie Berens and Fortune Feimster. (Courtesy LaughFest)

Gilda’s Club Red Door Gala will take place on March 15, featuring magician and comedian Justin Willman.

All of the proceeds from the festival go to support Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.

Festival manager Zack Berends said it’s a tradition that helps thousands of people through laughter.

Guests are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

For more details on the festival-wide policy and to find tickets, go to laughfestgr.org.

For the full conversation with LaughFest festival manager Zack Berends, watch the video in the player above.