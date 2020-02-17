LaughFest opens GR headquarters, announces world record attempt

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The headquarters for this year’s LaughFest will open in downtown Grand Rapids Monday.

LaughFest Central opens at 10 a.m. Monday at 120 Ionia Avenue SW, Suite 102, between Cherry and Oakes street. The location will serve as the festival’s headquarters where people can get information, buy tickets and merchandise.

Starting Monday, LaughFest Central will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Once the festival kicks off March 5, it will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

LAUGHFEST BRINGS BACK WORLD RECORD ATTEMPT

Organizers are trying to break another world record for the 10th annual Gilda’s LaughFest. This year, they will attempt the largest gathering of people wearing mismatched socks.

The event will start at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at Studio Park in Grand Rapids. The actual record attempt will begin at 3 p.m. and last five minutes. Participation is free and those interested should arrived by 2:45 p.m., according to LaughFest.

Organizers released the following rules:

Participants must wear two different pairs of socks which must be significantly different. Anybody wearing socks that are too similar will be disqualified.

A sock can’t be altered to make it different, including no drawings, sewing or any other altercation.

The socks need to be easily seen. So, participants must wear them outside their clothing or wear shorts.

More information on the record attempt can be found on LaughFest’s website.

10TH ANNUAL GILDA’S LAUGHFEST

LaughFest runs March 5 to March 15. Proceeds from the festival go towards Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids, which provides support for cancer patients, survivors and their families.

More than 100 artists will be performing at more than 40 venues in Grand Rapids, Holland, Lowell and Wayland’s Gun Lake Casino. Entertainers for this year’s festival include Maria Bamford, Adam Cayton-Holland, Jeff Foxworthy, Jim Gaffigan, Ralph Harris and JP Sears.

Tickets can be purchased online, at LaughFest Central and the Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place box offices.