LaughFest kicks off Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The laugh is back. LaughFest kicks off on later this week featuring more than 50 events — many of them in person after last year’s festival was entirely virtual.

Two years ago, on the second weekend of LaughFest, the world as we knew it came to a screeching halt when things shut down for COVID-19.

The festival, which in the past has lasted for nearly two weeks, is now four days. It kicks of Wednesday and goes through the weekend.

“We made a decision to come back with a tighter festival. We are so blessed that we survived the COVID pandemic experience when it came to special events because we know a lot of festivals and events have not been able to successfully come out of that situation,” Wendy Wigger, president of Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids, said.

Wigger credits the generosity of the West Michigan community for the return of LaughFest.

“We have tried very hard to continue to provide something for everyone. We know we don’t all laugh at the same things, but we all do laugh,” Wigger said.

The festival’s COVID-19 protocol, it’s stated boldly and clearly on the LaughFest website. Those attending shows in person will have to present a government-issued vaccination card, a photo or digital version of a vaccination card, printed or digital negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test, or a photo of a negative over the counter COVID-19 test and with a government-issued photo ID next to it.