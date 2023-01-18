LEFT TO RIGHT: Pete Holmes, Tig Notaro, Daphnique Springs, Mike Vecchione, and Charlies Berens. (Courtesy LaughFest)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several well-known stand-up comedians are coming to West Michigan for Gilda’s LaughFest in March.

The festival announced on Wednesday that this year’s event will feature Tig Notaro, Pete Holmes, D.J. Demers, Daphnique Springs, and Mike Vecchione. Charlie Berens will headline the annual Gilda’s Red Door Gala on March 16.

Other events announced Wednesday include the Clean Comedy Showcase, LaughFest: Night at the Museum, LaughFest Trivia Night of Stars, Karajokee, Pop Scholars, River City Improve and The Dirty Show.

Tickets for all events go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at LaughFestGR.org or at TicketMaster.com.

Proceeds from LaughFest support Gilda’s Club, which provides free support for cancer patients, survivors and their families.

The 2023 festival will be held from March 8 to March 12.

More detail about the festival can be found at LaughFestGR.org.