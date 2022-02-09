LaughFest adds Netflix Comedian and several group acts

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 02: Stand up comedian Brent Morin performs at The Undateable Tour opening night at Caroline’s On Broadway on March 2, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — LaughFest has added several new comedy acts and more to their lineup this year.

While LaughFest has already announced its headliners, it recently announced that the festival will also feature Brent Morin, star of NBC’s show “Undateable” and Netflix’s “Merry Happy Whatever.”

It has also added Pop Scholars, The Dirty Show, River City Improv, The Comedy Project, and LaughFest Trivia Night of Stars to the lineup.

The event runs from March 16th through 20th Proceeds from the festival go toward Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids, which supports cancer patients, survivors and their families.

Previous Laugh Fests have featured entertainers such as Betty White, Jay Leno, “Weird Al” Yankovic, George Lopez, and Lily Tomlin.

Tickets can be purchased at TicketMaster.com, or by calling 616.735.HAHA (4242)