GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — LaughFest is returning to Grand Rapids, Wayland and Lowell in March 2023 for its 13th year.

The 2023 festival will be held from March 8 to March 12. More details about headliners and events will be announced in January 2023.

Organizers announced that Gilda’s Club will host its Red Door Gala on March 16 at a new location — Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. The Clean Comedy Showcase will return to The B.O.B. and Dr. Grins Comedy Club with both show-only and dinner and show options.

“We are excited to continue the tradition of creating a spot of LaughFest sunshine during the grey month of March,” Wendy Wigger, president of Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids and Gilda’s LaughFest, said in a news release. “Our return to The B.O.B. and shows in Lowell and at Gun Lake Casino provide opportunities for West Michigan to get out and honor an essential part of emotional health and wellbeing: laughter.”

Proceeds from LaughFest support Gilda’s Club, which provides free support for cancer patients, survivors and their families.

More detail about the festival can be found at LaughFestGR.org.