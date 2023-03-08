GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gilda’s LaughFest, a five-day comedy festival in West Michigan, kicks off Wednesday.

The opening day events include stand-up comedian D.J. Demers’ show at the Special Olympics Michigan Unified Sports and Inclusion Center, Night at the Museum at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, Cancer Survivors Showcase at Midtown at Studio Park and Drums for All with Josh Dunigan at LowellArts.

LaughFest 2023 will include nearly 50 free and ticketed shows at venues in Grand Rapids, Holland, Lowell and Wayland’s Gun Lake Casino.

LaughFest individual tickets are available at laughfestgr.org, ticketmaster.com and in-person at the Van Andel Arena or DeVos Place Box Office. Proceeds from LaughFest support Gilda’s Club, which provides free support for cancer patients, survivors and their families.

The 2023 festival will be held from March 8 to March 12.

More detail about the festival can be found at LaughFestGR.org.