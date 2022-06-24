There is a large police presence in southeast Grand Rapids early Friday morning. (June 24, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There is a large police presence in southeast Grand Rapids early Friday morning.

Just after 4 a.m., law enforcement officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department, the East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety, the Michigan State Police and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area of Hall Street and Eastern Avenue for an unknown reason.

SWAT has been called to the scene and a large perimeter has been set up.

Police have closed Hall Street between Eastern Avenue and Kalamazoo Avenue. Kalamazoo Avenue is closed between Hall Street and Isabella Court. Eastern is closed between Isabella Court and Hall Street.

It’s unclear why police are in the area.

News 8 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more.

This story is developing. News 8 will update with more information once it is released.