GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a heavy police presence at the intersection of S. Division Avenue and Fair Street SE just after midnight Thursday.

According to police call logs, a shooting was reported at 12:18 a.m. Several witnesses inside the bar at that intersection also said they heard several gunshots in the area.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom was also called out to the scene at one point. Neither he nor dispatchers were able to confirm any details of the investigation. Both said a news release will be sent out later in the day.

