Large fight brings police to 28th Street business

Posted: Apr 24, 2019 07:06 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Reports of a large fight at a business on 28th Street in Grand Rapids prompted a police response Wednesday.

Grand Rapids police officers responded to the call shortly after 5 p.m. after 911 calls came in reporting a fight involving between 15 and 20 people. It was at a strip of connected auto-related businesses at 1850 28th St., near Kalamazoo Avenue.

Police say initial reports indicated that some people were being held at gunpoint and that the matter involved an off-duty officer.

Investigators determined that an off-duty Michigan Department of Corrections officer with a concealed pistol license was involved and was armed with a gun. The weapon was confiscated by police on scene for “safekeeping” for the time being.

Officers characterized the root cause of the fight as a "property dispute."

Paramedics were seen treating a woman who was able to walk to an ambulance. Police said there were a couple of minor injuries.

Investigators remained on scene for more than an hour talking with several witnesses but cleared just before 6:40 p.m.

Police said no arrests were made.

