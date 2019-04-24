Large fight brings police to 28th Street business
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Reports of a large fight at a business on 28th Street in Grand Rapids prompted a police response Wednesday.
Grand Rapids police officers responded to the call shortly after 5 p.m. after 911 calls came in reporting a fight involving between 15 and 20 people. It was at a strip of connected auto-related businesses at 1850 28th St., near Kalamazoo Avenue.
Police say initial reports indicated that some people were being held at gunpoint and that the matter involved an off-duty officer.
Investigators determined that an off-duty Michigan Department of Corrections officer with a concealed pistol license was involved and was armed with a gun. The weapon was confiscated by police on scene for “safekeeping” for the time being.
Officers characterized the root cause of the fight as a "property dispute."
Paramedics were seen treating a woman who was able to walk to an ambulance. Police said there were a couple of minor injuries.
Investigators remained on scene for more than an hour talking with several witnesses but cleared just before 6:40 p.m.
Police said no arrests were made.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Juvenile lifer resentenced to same term without parole
- State Supreme Court holds hearing at EGR school
- Ride sharing companies finding ways to counter NFL Draft road closures
- Remus man injured after pulling in front of semi