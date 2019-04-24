Large fight brings police to 28th Street business Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Grand Rapids police respond to a report of a fight at a strip mall along 28th Street near Kalamazoo Avenue. (April 24, 2019) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Grand Rapids police respond to a report of a fight at a strip mall along 28th Street near Kalamazoo Avenue. (April 24, 2019) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Grand Rapids police respond to a report of a fight at a strip mall along 28th Street near Kalamazoo Avenue. (April 24, 2019) [ + - ]

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Reports of a large fight at a business on 28th Street in Grand Rapids prompted a police response Wednesday.

Grand Rapids police officers responded to the call shortly after 5 p.m. after 911 calls came in reporting a fight involving between 15 and 20 people. It was at a strip of connected auto-related businesses at 1850 28th St., near Kalamazoo Avenue.

Police say initial reports indicated that some people were being held at gunpoint and that the matter involved an off-duty officer.

Investigators determined that an off-duty Michigan Department of Corrections officer with a concealed pistol license was involved and was armed with a gun. The weapon was confiscated by police on scene for “safekeeping” for the time being.

Officers characterized the root cause of the fight as a "property dispute."

Paramedics were seen treating a woman who was able to walk to an ambulance. Police said there were a couple of minor injuries.

Investigators remained on scene for more than an hour talking with several witnesses but cleared just before 6:40 p.m.

Police said no arrests were made.